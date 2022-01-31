1,836 cheques stolen from Sangre Grande post office

News

FILE PHOTO: TTPost Headquarters, Golden Grove Road, Piarco.

Various grants and senior citizens pension cheques were stolen during a break-in at the Sangre Grande post office on Monday morning.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, in a news release, said 1,836 cheques were stolen.

It said it is aware that many of its clients will be adversely affected, but asked for the public to be patient as the issue is dealt with.

The ministry said all financial institutions, merchants, and supermarkets have been told to be on the lookout for the cheques. It said a list of the cheques are available on its website and social media platforms.

“The ministry also takes this opportunity to remind grant recipients of its direct deposit system. It is an automated clearing house transaction that is a safe, reliable, proven, confidential method of receiving a payment.”

It said members of the public can call the ministry’s hotline number at 800-1673 or visit a social welfare office in their region for further information or visit www.social.gov.tt to download a form.

“The ministry apologises for the inconvenience caused by this occurrence and reassures its clients that efforts will be made to replace the stolen cheques, so that any interruption to grant funding and its senior citizens’ pension is minimal.”