18 held in weekend Southern Division raids

News

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A TOTAL of 18 people were arrested for various offences by officers of the Southern Division during several raids on the weekend.

The 18 are now assisting police with enquires into various offences, a press release said, including possession of firearm and ammunition and larceny.

The exercises were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Richard Smith, Supt Carty, Supt Rampath, ASP Jaikeran and Insp Phillip, supervised by Sgt Bacchus and included officers of the Princes Town Police Station, Ste Madeleine Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Marabella CID and Barrackpore CID and the Southern Division Task Force.

During the exercises the following were arrested:

A Princes Town man, 24, for enquiries re: possession of ammunition; a Princes Town man, 39, for enquiries re: possession of ammunition; an Indian Walk man, 19, re: larceny dwelling house; a Princes Town woman, 38, re: larceny dwelling house; a Williamsville man, 35, re: wounding with intent;

A Princes Town man, 42, re: larceny dwelling house; a Williamsville man, 32, re: wounding with intent; a Fyzabad man, 32, re: outstanding warrants and escaping lawful custody; a Barrackpore man, 35, re: larceny dwelling house; a New Grant man, 25, re: possession of an apparatus; a Moruga man, 54, re: possession of firearm; a Moruga man, 61, re: possession of firearm; a Moruga man, 30, re: possession of ammunition;

A Moruga man, 52, re: robbery; a San Fernando man, 56, re: assault by beating; a San Fernando man, 37, re: driving with no permit or insurance; a San Fernando man, 47, re: outstanding warrant and a 27-year-old San Fernando man for fraud.