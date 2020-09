In the last five years, Gov­ern­ment has paid a stag­ger­ing $18.6 bil­lion in se­nior cit­i­zens pen­sions. This year alone, the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices spent $4 bil­lion in pen­sion as part of its so­cial safe­ty net and due to a sub­stan­tial in­crease in ben­e­fi­cia­ries due to the coun­try’s age­ing pop­u­la­tion.