161 migrants repatriated to Venezuela

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds

A total of 161 Venezuelan nationals were repatriated to Venezuela from TT between Tuesday and Wednesday.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security said a vessel from the Venezuelan Government docked at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, for the two-day period to facilitate the transport of the migrants.

It said the migrants were under deportation orders.

“The repatriation process was supervised by officials of the Immigration Division, the TT Defence Force and Coast Guard, along with a representative of the Venezuelan Embassy.”

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said government’s policy on immigrants was clear in that TT had arrangements to host registered Venezuelans to allow them to work and enjoy all the protections of TT’s laws and its constitution.

“But, where people are found outside of this framework, or outside the purview of the Immigration Act of TT or any other criminal laws, they will not enjoy such protection.”