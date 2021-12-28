16 deaths, 360 covid19 cases recorded

News

Sixteen deaths recorded on Tuesday have brought the covid19 death toll to 2,809.

The Health Ministry said 360 new cases were reported in samples taken between Christmas Eve and Monday.

The ministry said the people who died were eight elderly men, three elderly women, one middle-aged man, and four middle-aged women.

Eight people had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, epilepsy, kidney disease, asthma, Parkinsons Disease, and a history of strokes. Four people each had only one comorbidity and four people had no known medical condition.

The number of active cases is 16,503, including 15,505 in home isolation.

Since March 2020, there have been 90,364 cases, of which 71,052 people have recovered.

The release said 87.5 per cent, or 8,156 of 9,321 patients, of the patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22 to December 8.

There are 484 people in hospital. Of these, 114 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 23 in the intensive care unit and 22 in the high dependency unit. There are 52 at the Caura Hospital, 54 at the Augustus Long Hospital, ten at the St Ann’s Hospital, 72 at the Arima General Hospital, 85 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 55 at the St James Medical Complex, 36 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and six at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 154 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 47 at UWI Debe, 33 at UTT Valsayn, 29 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva field hospita or the Port of Spain General Hospital, 13 at the Tacarigua Facility, and four in Tobago.

There are 23 people in state quarantine facilities, and 15,505 in home self-isolation. There are 499 recovered community cases and 65 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Tuesday at 4 pm, 659,477 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, out of an eligible population of 1.1 million. Of these, 120,100 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 418,698 Sinopharm, and 120,679 the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 616,778.

The number of people who had taken the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 47,921.

The total number of fully vaccinated peoplewas 664,699.

A total of 66,979 have received an additional primary or booster dose.

The total number of people tested to date at both public and private facilities is 502,121, of which 218,806 were done at private facilities.