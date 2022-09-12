16 arrested, 2 guns seized in south

News

File photo

Sixteen suspects are currently being interrogated by Southern Division detectives in connection with firearm and ammunition, drug trafficking, robbery, and larceny offences as well as outstanding warrants.

A police press release on Sunday said the group was arrested between September 8-9 by officers of the Southern Division Criminal Investigations Department, Task Force, Operations, Intelligence and Robbery Squad (OIRS), Court and Process and Stolen Vehicles unit.

Of the 16 arrested, five suspects were held for robbery, assault, disorderly behaviour, and resisting arrest, respectively; three for larceny and four for outstanding warrants, two for possession of arms and ammunition and camouflage and trafficking in cocaine, respectively.

According to police reports, at 11.30 am on September 8, officers who were on mobile patrol along Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, San Fernando, allegedly saw a man on a staircase “acting questionably.”

He was searched and officers allegedly found a Glock 19 Austria 9×19 fitted with a magazine on the right side of his waist.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, of Union Hall, San Fernando, was immediately arrested and is assisting PC Basdeo with investigations.

Meanwhile, while on patrol last Friday, another team of police officers received information that led them to an open area located at Circular Road, Princes Town. There, they allegedly found a white plastic bag containing one silver coloured revolver and four rounds of .38 ammunition.