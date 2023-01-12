15th Popeyes restaurant opens at Waterloo Road in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Restaurant Associates (RAL), multi-brand franchise holders here for Popeyes, Burger King and Little Caesar’s Pizza has kicked off the new year with the opening of its 15th Popeyes location at the intersection of Waterloo Road and Hope Road.

“We are excited to add Popeyes Waterloo to our locations roster. As a drive-thru store, it will bring more convenience to busy customers who love the ‘Good Food A Keep’ menu that we serve”, said Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, Head of Sales, Marketing and Corporate Communications.

She continued to share that “This new location will employ approximately 41 employees across management and team member positions.”

Oshane Thoms (centre), Brand Manager Popeyes Jamaica with the new Popeyes Waterloo team (L-R) Kadian Malcolm – crew member; Shanaie Davis – Assistant Manager; Bridgette Henry- Restaurant manager; Daeeshanell Walker – crew member

Popeyes Waterloo joins 14 other Popeyes stores across the island including Kingston, St Catherine, Mandeville, Montego Bay, Clarendon and Westmoreland. Popeyes Jamaica will celebrate 19 years of operations in 2023.

Oshane Thoms, Brand Manager for Popeyes said “We are encouraged by the growing consumer support for our products. Our “Louisiana creole style” fried chicken is very similar to the seasoned-to-the-bone flavour that is loved by the local palate. Our world-famous Chicken sandwich is also a local hit. As we continue to grow the Popeyes brand, we are committed to helping to grow and strengthen the Jamaican economy”.

NewsAmericasNow.com