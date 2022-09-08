154 new covid19 cases show decline

News

Image courtesy CDC

THE MINISTRY of Health has issued encouraging news on the covid19 pandemic on Thursday, announcing no new deaths and 154 active cases, a considerable dip compared to the previous day.

There are 210 patients hospitalised among the 5,294 active cases. The death toll attributed to the virus remains at 4,166.

Thursday’s announcement of 154 new cases reflects results taken between Tuesday and Wednesday, and not the 24 hours preceding the latest update.

The figures indicate a sharp drop from 239 new cases reported the day before, and the 302 reported on Tuesday.

The latest local figures also complement Wednesday’s announcement by the World Health Organization of a 12 per cent decrease in cases worldwide.