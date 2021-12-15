150 dead, 50 new covid19 cases in Tobago

Tobago

A 48-year-old male with comorbidities was the lone covid19 death reported in Tobago on Wednesday, bringing the island’s death toll to 150.

In its daily update, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that there are now 1,009 active cases, with 50 new cases.

There are 65 patients in state isolation, 935 in home isolation, nine in the intensive care unit at the Scarborough General Hospital and 12 patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 20,425 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 4,959 have tested positive.

There are 3,800 recovered patients.

A total of 23,577 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated, with 22, 653 fully vaccinated, and 1,730 have already received their booster shots.