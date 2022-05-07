15 charges for two cops in firearms racket probe

News

Photo courtesy TTPS

Two senior police officers once assigned to the Firearms Unit of the police service have been charged with a series of criminal offences for approving people to obtain legal weapons without lawful authority.

They were charged late on Friday after a months-long investigation by a joint team of investigators assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau and the Financial Investigation Bureau.

The officers were arrested on May 3.

A police release said ASP Aaron Beddoe and Sgt David Swanson, 45, of Oropune Gardens, Piarco were charged with misbehaviour in public office by conspiring with other people between February and April 2021 to approve variation letters for licensed firearm holders to purchase additional firearms and ammunition.

Beddoe, 56, of Riverside Road was charged with six offences while Swanson was charged with nine offences.

Photo courtesy TTPS

Investigations are continuing as the team of officers are to again approach the Director of Public Prosecutions concerning other

offences.

Commenting on the outcome of the probe, acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob said as the investigations continue he “expects some more positive outcomes.”