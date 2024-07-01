142 people at 14 shelters in Tobago

News

Passengers desperate to get to Trinidad at the Port of Scarborough on June 30 after the cancellation of sailing owing to Hurricane Beryl. – Photo by Visual Styles

AS of 8.45am on July 1, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said 142 people were being housed at 14 shelters across the island.

The shelters with the most people were Delaford (32); Calder Hall (18); Belle Garden (16); Golden Lane (16) and Roxborough AC (13).

The agency said it also had received 25 reports of incidents caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Among these were nine fallen trees and nine reports of structural damage. There was also a report of a downed power line and a flooded home.

Power outages were reported in several areas. TEMA said Roxborough Hospital is using a generator as a result.

Power outages:

Friendsfield

Arnos Vale Road

Bamboo Hill/Bridge Hill, Les Coteaux

Bay Hill, Parlatuvier

Des Vignes Road, Moriah

Adelphi Road, Mason Hall

Hope Trace

Castara Road, Mt St George

Flagstaff, Charlotteville

Shanghie Hill, Studley Park

NGC, Canoe Bay

Black Rock

Darrel Spring to L’Anse Fourmi.

Incident reports

Fallen trees – 9

Threatening tree on home – 1

Threatening tree on power lines – 1

Downed power lines – 1

Structural damage – 9

Stranded person – 1

Stranded person on boat – 1

Flooded home – 1