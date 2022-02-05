Over 100 Cepep workers were deployed to clean three beaches in Blanchisseuse on Friday and they removed 1,400 bags of garbage including plastic, Styrofoam, fishing nets and pieces of clothing.

A release from Cepep Company said three contractor took part in the launch of its coastal clean-up initiative for 2022 at Marianne Bay, La Fillette and Yara Bay, Blanchisseuse.

Workers from the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation removed the bags of garbage with the two trucks.

Member of Parliament for Arima Penelope Beckles thanked the company for launching its coastal clean-up programme in Blanchisseuse and praised Cepep workers for their work to preserve and protect the environment.

Cepep chief executive officer Keith Eddy made an appeal to citizens to “enjoy our beaches but protect them as well by placing your garbage in bins provided or take it with you when you leave the beach. No one has the right to destroy our beaches.

The post 1,400 bags of garbage removed from Blanchisseuse beaches appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.