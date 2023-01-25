14-year-old assisted to hospital reportedly found with illegal ammo Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 14-year-old boy from Central Road in St Andrew has been charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition and offensive weapon following an incident at a hospital in the Corporate Area on Tuesday, January 24.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 4:30 pm, the teen was assisted to the hospital, during which his bag was taken from him.

The bag was searched and two rounds of ammunition and four pairs of scissors were reportedly found and seized.

A report was made to the police and the teen was arrested, and was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is being finalised for him.

NewsAmericasNow.com