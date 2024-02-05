14 held for drunk driving

News

Police arrested 14 people for driving under the influence in two traffic exercises in the Southern and North Central Divisions on Saturday.

The police said between 8 am and 12 pm on Saturday, officers of the Highway Patrol Task Force and South Highway Patrol held an exercise near Gasparillo By-pass Road.

Thirteen of 43 drivers were found with breath alcohol levels exceeding the legally prescribed limit.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Police also issued five fixed penalty notices for various offences.

Insp Mohan co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgts Ramsumair, Jairaj and Sgt Ramroop, as well as Cpl Maharaj, led.

Later that day, the police arrested two people in an exercise in the North Central Division.

The police arrested one man for driving without a driver’s permit and insurance certificate and another for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The officers also issued ten fixed penalty notices for various traffic offences.

ACP Subero, Snr Supt Smith, and Supt Norbert co-ordinated the exercise which ASP Ramharrack and Insp Highly led.