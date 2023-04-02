14 detained in Morvant police swoop

News

Fourteen people from Morvant were arrested for various offences during a police exercise on Friday.

The suspects, whose ages ranged from 20 to 37, were wanted in connection with firearm possession, robbery, rape, sexual and wounding offences.

They were detained and were assisting detectives with several investigations.

The Operation Grand Slam exercise included a joint exercise with officers from the Northern and North-Central Divisions, North-Eastern Division Task Force and Criminal Investigations Department, Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force, Mounted and Canine Branch and the Emergency Response Patrol.

A TT Police Service release on Saturday said operations were ongoing to return the Morvant communities to a sense of calm and safety.

Senior officers who headed the operations said, “The exercises came in response to an upsurge in crime in the Morvant Police District. As such, the strategic Operation Grand Slam exercise was initiated to restore calm and serenity to the community.

“The officers of the North-Eastern Division wish to thank the law abiding citizens of Morvant for their support and engagement as we strive to improve on our community engagements whilst restoring trust and confidence in our abilities to make every place in TT safe.”