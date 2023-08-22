$13m Cascade Community Centre opens

News

From left, MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West Stuart Young, Minister of Digital Tranformation Hassel Bacchus and acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Community Development David Roberts cut the ribbon at the opening of the Cascade Community Centre, Cascade Main Road, Port of Spain, on Monday. – Anisto Alves

RESIDENTS of Cascade and environs now have a new $13 million community centre for their use.

The opening ceremony was held on Monday afternoon at the centre at No 2 Cascade Main Road.

Members of the Holistic X Ensemble perform at the opening of the Cascade Community Centre, Cascade Main Road, Port of Spain, on Monday. – Anisto Alves

The building has an ICT access centre, a gym, auditorium, kitchen, bathrooms, as well as a playground.

MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West Stuart Young said the theme of his address was gratitude, as “too often, we do not understand or appreciate what it is we actually have, compared to what we may be griping about and complaining (about).”

He said the community and its environs are “very diverse” and also a good example of “what TT has to offer.”

He added that he hopes residents of St Ann’s as well as Hololo will use and benefit from the new centre.

Rebecca Oliveira, shows Minister of Digital Tranformation Hassel Bacchus the augmented reality on her tablet at the opening of the Cascade Community Centre, Cascade Main Road, Port of Spain on Monday. – Anisto Alves

Praising the Belmont Community Centre as being one of the most utilised across the country, Young said he hopes this new centre will follow suit.

“It came together beautifully,” he said. “The taxpayers of TT took a decision to provide this to our community.”

He urged them to “maintain (it) and find ways amongst yourselves to live in harmony and peace.”

Members of the Agents of Hope dance group perform a spiritual dance during the opening of the Cascade Community Centre, Cascade Main Road, Port of Spain, on Monday. – Anisto Alves

He described the centre as “state of the art.”

Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus was pleased to open the 15th ICT access centre in the country. Hailing such centres as “important investments,” he reminded the public that access to technology must be available, affordable and usable in “an increasingly digital world.”