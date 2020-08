The Min­istry of Health is re­port­ing that an ad­di­tion­al 132 COVID-19 pos­i­tive cas­es have been record­ed, be­tween the pe­ri­od 18th to 25th Au­gust, 2020.

The Pan Amer­i­can Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (PA­HO) says re­in­forc­ing con­tact trac­ing and da­ta man­age­ment are key, as many coun­tries in the Amer­i­c­as re­open their economies and ac­tiv­i­ties.