13 held in south Trinidad for various offences

News

– TTPS

Southern Division police arrested 13 people, seized a gun and 132 rounds of ammunition and recovered cash and jewellery between Wednesday and Thursday.

The police arrested seven people separately between 2 am and 8 am on Thursday in the San Fernando, La Romaine, and Princes Town areas.

A police statement on Friday said they also held four men, aged 20, 27, 30 and 35, for various offences, including robbery with aggravation and for having ammunition.

Between 1 pm and 4 pm, the police arrested two other men, 30 and 52.

They also seized two rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.

In the Gasparillo district, police arrested and charged a 26-year-old man with housebreaking with intent to commit a crime.

He pleaded not guilty and is set to reappear before a San Fernando magistrate on September 2.

In a separate incident, the police arrested a 21-year-old Union Hall resident for having a Glock 19 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition.

In Debe, the police detained a man after receiving a report of an armed robbery. The 34-year-old Penal resident and an armed accomplice approached a salesman and announced a robbery.

They robbed the victim of cash and personal belongings before fleeing. The accomplice escaped.

In Golconda, the police arrested a man who bit an officer trying to arrest him.

The police report said officers saw him acting suspiciously on Wednesday. When they approached and questioned him, he became angry, acted in a “violent manner” and used obscene language.

The police tried to arrest the man, who resisted, made threats, and bit one of them. They eventually subdued him.

The police also arrested a couple from Penal, in the South Western Division, for having 119 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition at their home.

The report said at around 5.45 am on Thursday, the police searched the house and arrested the man, 25, and his 19-year-old girlfriend.

They found a crocus bag containing jewellery, handbags, cash and a cash register. Except for the cash register, the items were identified as being stolen in a robbery on Wednesday in Siparia.

Investigations are ongoing.