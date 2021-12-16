13 children’s home residents get agriculture certificates

News

Some of the residents who were awarded level 1 certification in agriculture/horticulture from the National Examination Council (NEC). Photo courtesy the Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has said 13 residents of the St Dominic’s Children’s Home were awarded level 1 certification in agriculture/horticulture from the National Examination Council (NEC).

A statement on Tuesday said the NEC, an agency of the ministry, collaborated with the management of the home to implement the programme.

Horticulture is the art of garden cultivation and management.

The statement said the programme began in January and students engaged in 12 months – 300 contact hours – of training.

Speaking at the award ceremony on Friday, chief examiner Paula Ferguson praised the students for pursuing agriculture as a life skill.

“They are also marketable by becoming apprentices to farmers,” she said.

She added that becoming involved in the project showed young people view agriculture as a viable option for furthering their education, building their self-esteem, and stimulating entrepreneurship.

The statement said the competency-based continuous assessment of the programme guaranteed that students learn through repetition.

Some of the residents who were awarded level 1 certification in agriculture/horticulture from the National Examination Council (NEC). Photo courtesy the Ministry of Education

“This mode of delivery also ensures mastery of clearly defined tasks that align with industry standards. Assessments required the students to demonstrate their competence in the performance of practical activities, related to skills acquired during the course.”

It said the NEC did assessment and certification.

Ferguson said, “The teenage participants have significantly increased their skills sets, thereby setting them on their initial steps to becoming self-reliant, productive citizens of the country.”

The release said the surplus of crops is used by the students to prepare meals at the home. They also sell surplus produce to communities to generate income for themselves and replenish their inventory.

It said the St Dominic’s Trade School provides academic and technical/vocational education and training for young people up to the age of 19.