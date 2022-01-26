12 deaths, 680 new covid19 cases recorded

News

Image courtesy CDC

Twelve deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the covid19 death toll to 3,347.

A total of 680 cases were recorded over the last week, between January 19 and 25.

The number of active cases is now 18,375.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were four elderly men, four elderly women, two middle-aged men and two middle-aged women. It said four had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, obesity, and a history of strokes. Four people each had only one comorbidity, and four had no known medical conditions.

Since March 2020, there have been 108,088 cases of covid19, of which 86,366 have recovered.

There are 413 patients in hospital. Of these, 118 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 26 in the intensive care unit and 17 in the high dependency unit. There are 51 people at the Caura Hospital, 48 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 11 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 70 at the Arima General Hospital, 53 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 29 at the St James Medical Complex, 30 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 105 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 40 at UWI Debe, seven at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 22 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, eight at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 28 people in state quarantine facilities, and 17,177 people in home self-isolation. There are 566 recovered community cases and 57 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 84.5 per cent, or 11,624 of 13,764 patients, in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22-January 12.

It said of the 3,347 deaths to date, 203 were vaccinated, 2,754 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 686,586 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 713,414 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 49.0 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 678,839.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 633,679, and those vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine numbered 52,907.

A total of 107,211 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 560,542, of which 250,125 were done at private facilities and 310,417 were done at public facilities.