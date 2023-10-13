$11m spent on CoE into San Fernando/Point Fortin Highway

News

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has revealed that $11 million has been spent so far on the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the San Fernando/Point Fortin Highway. Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is now demanding accountability.

Young, who is also Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) was speaking at the Standing Finance Committee in Parliament on Friday afternoon.

In 2019, a CoE was was appointed to look into land acquisition for the Point Fortin Highway project after reported over valuations and more than half a billion spent.

He had said $800 million was set aside for the acquisition of land and more than $500 million of that figure was expended on the acquisition of parcels of land.

“And some of the parcels of land it turned out were not even necessary for the construction of the highway extension.”

The terms of reference of the commission include finding out whether the ministerial oversight committee for the project established in 2011, under the then UNC-led People’s Partnership (PP) coalition government, fulfilled its mandate.

Under the OPM, the 2024 draft estimate for remuneration to chairmen and members of of Commissions of Enquiry (CoE) is $200,000.

Young said there were two active CoEs – one into the Paria driving tragedy and the other, about the highway.

Moonilal asked how much money, to date, had been spent by taxpayers for the latter.

Young said $11,196,000 – $3,196,000 in “fees” and $8 million in “other expenses.”

Young added that there was an extension of the CoE’s terms to investigate land acquisition from 2010-2015.

Moonilal did not comment on this during the sitting but sent a press release soon after.

He accused the government of “gross wastage.

“Is this a case of ‘ghost meetings? Eleven million dollars are a lot for tea and sandwiches!

“This is madness, unacceptable and intolerable when hospitals go without critical medication and equipment.”

He demanded accountability, saying government must provide a full breakdown on spending on goods and services.

“Members have changed, timelines have changed and the terms of the enquiry have changed.

“Failing that, there should be an enquiry into the (enquiry) that has setback hard-pressed taxpayers such a whopping sum without lifting a finger.”