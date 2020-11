The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

A prospec­tus doc­u­ment for Trinidad Pe­tro­le­um Hold­ings Ltd’s (TPHL) is­suance of a sev­en-year callable, se­cured bond sug­gests that the gov­ern­ment may have had no le­gal grounds to of­fer Pa­tri­ot­ic En­er­gies and Tech­nolo­gies Com­pa­ny Ltd such favourable con­ces­sions re­gard­ing the pur­chase of the Pointe-a-Pierre re­fin­ery.