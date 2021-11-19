11 more dead, 491 more covid19 cases

News

ELEVEN more people died from covid19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported in its daily update on Friday.

In all, some 1,919 people have died from the virus since March last year.

The ministry also reported an additional 491 covid19 cases, based on samples for November 15-18.

For the past five days the number of cases has surpassed 400, spiking at 781 on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases as of Friday afternoon was 8,176.

The release said 109 were at step-down facilities, 92 were in state quarantine facilities and 7,073 were in home self-isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 428,214 tests have been done, revealing 64,893 covid19-positive cases, of whom 54,798 have recovered.

It was also reported that 636,097 people have received their first shot of a two-dose vaccine, 593,042 have received their second dose and 40,299 have received a single-dose vaccine.

The ministry said 9,289 people had had an additional primary dose.

The report said 91.7 per cent of covid19 patients were not fully vaccinated, numbering 5,346 out of 5,830 people, suggesting 484 were fully vaccinated.