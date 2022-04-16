11 held for DUI over Easter weekend

News

Police officers check motorists’ documents during a roadblock along the Western Main Road, Chaguaramas on Good Friday. Photo by Roger Jacob

Police deployed across Trinidad and Tobago over the past two days arrested 11 people for drunk driving and issued traffic tickets to 29 others for various breaches.

A statement on Saturday said ten men were arrested in Tobago for drunk driving after breath tests showed they were above the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Another man was arrested for failing to blow into the breathalyser.

In the North-Eastern Division, officers issued traffic tickets to drivers for the following offences, driving a vehicle without lights, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving without a certificate of insurance.

While in Northern Division, 22 drivers were charged with offences such as breach of traffic sign; failing to wear a seatbelt; parking on a taxi stand; parking within nine metres of a corner; defective tyres; defective fittings; no certificate of insurance and failing to comply with police instructions.

Officers also arrested a 28-year-old man for drunk driving, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said the police operations are to ensure the safety of every person over the Easter holidays and welcomed the partnership with pedestrians and drivers to follow the road traffic regulations.

Similar police exercises are expected until Easter Monday.