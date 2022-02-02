11 deaths, 660 new covid19 cases

News

The Ministry of Health has reported 11 deaths and 660 new covid19 cases on Wednesday.

Its 4 pm update said there are 19,582 active cases and 477 patients are hospitalised. The number of deaths to date is now 3,423.

Of those who have died, five had multiple comorbidities, three had one comorbidity each, and three had no known medical conditions.

The update said of the total number of deaths, 203 were fully vaccinated, 2,754 were not, and there were 390 deaths before May 29, 2021, when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

It said of the 477 patients in hospital, 15.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.5 per cent are not.

It also said 49.5 per cent of the population is now vaccinated, with 692,269 people fully vaccinated and 707,731 people who are not.

The update said 89,674 patients have recovered and 51 have been discharged from public health facilities with 603 recovered community cases.

There are 383 patients in hospital, 94 in step-down facilities, and 18,445 in home isolation.