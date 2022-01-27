11 covid19 deaths, 804 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

TT has recorded another 11 deaths, bringing the death toll from covid19 to 3,358. The number of covid19 cases recorded from samples taken between January 20-26 was 804, the highest number for this week to date. The number of active cases is now 18,663.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were four elderly men, three elderly women, and four middle-aged men. It said six of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, and a history of strokes. Two people each had only one comorbidity, while three people had no known medical conditions.

Since March 2020, there have been 108,892 cases of covid19, of which 86,870 have recovered.

There are 392 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 117 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 26 in the intensive care unit and 18 in the high dependency unit. There are 47 people at the Caura Hospital, 42 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 11 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 70 at the Arima General Hospital, 50 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 25 at the St James Medical Complex, 26 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 100 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 35 at UWI Debe, seven at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 23 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, eight at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 30 people in state quarantine facilities, and 17,367 people in home self-isolation. There are 455 recovered community cases and 50 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 84.5 per cent or 11,624 of 13,764 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to January 12.

It said of the 3,358 deaths up to Wednesday, 203 were vaccinated, 2,754 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 687,627 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 712,373 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 49.1 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 679,175.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 634,601, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 53,026.

A total of 108,019 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 561,692, of which 250,125 were done at private facilities and 311,417 were done at public facilities.