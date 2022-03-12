$100,000 reward for info on abducted man

News

Zephaniah Harripaul –

Crime Stoppers is offering a $100,000 reward for information to locate a 33-year-old man who was abducted from his Chaguaramas workplace on February 17.

In an advertisement on Saturday, Crime Stoppers said the cash reward will be paid to anyone who can provide information that “will lead to the safe release” of Harripaul.

The ad pleaded with anyone who may have information or suspicion about Harripaul’s disappearance to come forward or even if they may have overheard someone speaking about the incident.

Harripaul, an employee of Tucker Energy Services Ltd, was last seen being bundled into a silver-coloured car near the entrance of his jobsite around 2 am.

Police said they had no fresh leads in the case after numerous searches in the Chaguaramas district.