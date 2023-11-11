1,000 deyas lit at Tunapuna Hindu School Divali celebrations

News

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen assists in lighting deyas. – Roger Jacob

Parents, pupils and staff of the Tunapuna Hindu School celebrated Divali on the school’s compound on Friday night.

A total of 1,000 deyas were lit on several bamboo structures and around the school, as both adults and children took part in the activities.

Divali, the Hindu festival of lights will be celebrated on Sunday.

Here are some highlights from the event.

Standard two pupils, from left, Nandika Rampaul, Xane Persad, Milan Maharaj, Veeran Maharaj, Aarav Ramkissoon, were among those who turned out to light deyas at the Tunapuna Hindu School on Friday. – Roger Jacob

School prefect Anthony Nixon lights a deya during the Tunapuna Hindu School celebrations on Friday. – Roger Jacob