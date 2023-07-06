100 workers in limbo as Dansteel, La Romaine gutted by fire

News

Firefighters use a sky lift in an attempt to douse a fire at Dansteel Ltd in La Romaine, on Thursday. – AYANNA KINSALE

OVER 100 employees of Dansteel Ltd are now in limbo, after a fire ravaged the multi-million-dollar structure and its fully stocked hardware at La Romaine on Thursday morning.

Cashier Cindy Bhola, who has been employed at the company for the past nine years, stood teary-eyed as she contemplated her future.

“This is our bread and butter. This is like a second family for us.

“We thought it would have been something small and could have been resolved quickly. But after two hours, we realise everything gone.”

She said their employer, Terry Bhagwansingh promised to take care of the workers.

Thick dark smoke could be seen from miles as firefighters from San Fernando, Mon Repos, Princes Town, Penal, Couva, Chaguanas and Port of Spain battled the raging fire which started on the eastern side of the top floor in a construction zone and spread quickly through the entire roof.

A firefighter signals to another as teams of officers from stations in San Fernando, Mon Repos, Princes Town, Penal, Couva, Chaguanas and Point of Spain respond to a fire at Dansteel Ltd in La Romaine on Thursday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Water tenders from WASA aided the fire fighters, along with tenders from private company Flexible Enterprises Ltd, hired by Dansteel. On standby were appliances from Heritage, with foam to help if it became necessary. Employees of the electricity company were also in attendance, disconnecting lines and power sources.

Saddened by the turn of events, shed attendant Norris Harris, who has worked with the company for 43 years, said he observed the smoke and rushed inside the building to get fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

By this time, the fire had spread and the workers had been quickly evacuated. Workers from nearby Schlumberger were also temporarily evacuated as fire officers concentrated on preventing the fire from spreading to that building which has combustible materials on site.

Wendy Bhagwansingh, daughter of owner the Bhagwansingh’s Group of Companies CEO, Helen Bhagwansingh, burst into tears as she arrived on the scene shortly before midday as she saw the devastation before her. Bhagwansingh’s acquired Dansteel several years ago, but maintained the name.

Wendy Bhagwansingh is consoled by relatives as she looks on at a fire at Dansteel Ltd, La Romain, on Thursday. – AYANNA KINSALE

“No, No.” Wendy cried as she was immediately comforted by relatives and friends who led her away.

In a brief interview she told the media, “When I heard the building was on fire, I felt like part of me was also on fire.”

Wendy who operates the Trincity branch of the company said, “It is worse off than I thought. My God, how could this happen. It is total devastation. Total. Awful. I would wish nothing like this to happen to anybody, especially now with the economy in Trinidad.

“There is not growth, what is left for us to do here?

“Where do we start to build back?”

One of the company’s Port of Spain branches was destroyed by fire a few years ago, a friend of the family said, but the latest loss was traumatic for the family.

The La Romaine branch is managed by Wendy’s brother Terry Bhagwansingh, but he declined comment.

Businesswoman Helen Bhagwansingh, holder of the ORTT for distinguished service to the business community, arrived after fire officers brought the situation under control. She sat in her wheelchair as she was shown the destruction.

A brief statement was issued on the company’s Facebook page.

“Dear valued customers, please be advised that we are closed today (Thursday 6 July 2023) due to unforeseen circumstances. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Regards. Management and Staff of Dansteel Ltd.”

Wendy expressed concern for the employees form whom no job offers might be forthcoming.

Dansteel Ltd, La Romaine workers look on in despair as a fire guts the building on Thursday. – AYANNA KINSALE

“There is no hope coming for the people out there (employees) offering them jobs somewhere else. It is hard.”

While she was thankful no lives were lost, she took time to meet with and talk to some of the employees, “to make sure they were okay after the experience they had, the trauma. The important thing is that everybody is ok.”

More than six ambulances were on standby, but no one was injured. A pet cat which lived in the building is believed to have perished in the flames.

Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Bikaw, said approximately 60 people were in the building at the time and all had been accounted for. She said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Wendy said the building was undergoing an extensive upgrade and an employee confirmed it had progressed to almost 80 per cent completion.

There are reports that the fire may have started while welding was being done.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Arnold Bristo confirmed construction was taking place.

“This morning, persons from the Bhagwansingh (Dansteel) compound would have observed fire emanating in the building because they were doing some construction work – welding, fabrication – it would have caused the fire more or less.”

He said firefighters from the southern headquarters under Assistant CFO Ali received the call around 10.15 am, responded immediately and sought additional support to augment the water supply, as well as an additional sky lift to assist with aerial operations.

Bristo said the task was difficult as there were a lot of different combustible materials in the building including a large quantity of wood and other materials.

He said oxyacetylene welding tanks were removed from the building, and reports that other propane tanks might have exploded would only be determined when the investigations began.

He expected the damage to be worth millions of dollars.

Bristo, who has been advocating for better equipment and conditions for workers, said one of the biggest challenges they faced on Thursday morning was a lack of breathing apparatus.

“We have been clamouring for some time about the lack of breathing apparatus in the organisation because it is for PPE (personal protective equipment.) It offers the officers the opportunity to enter the fire to be able to get to the seat of the fire to extinguish it.

“The delay in getting those sets also causes a delay in how we have to treat with it because our operations are stymied.”