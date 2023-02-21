100 days until the official start of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season Loop Jamaica

It may seem far away but the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is just 100 days away from its official start.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

It is never too early to be prepared or to become acquainted with the names of this hurricane season.

Here is the list of names for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season featured near-normal activity in terms of the number of named storms and hurricanes but was slightly below average in terms of the number of major hurricanes.

In 2022, 14 named storms formed, of which eight became hurricanes, and two became major hurricanes – category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.