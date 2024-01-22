10 charged for drunk driving after fete

News

POLICE are warning they will take a “no-nonsense” approach to drunk and errant drivers this Carnival season.

In a press release on Sunday, police said the traffic and highway patrol unit arrested and charged ten people on Sunday morning for either failing a breathalyser test or refusing to do it.

This was done along the Solomon Hochoy Highway between Gasparillo and Debe between 8 am and 12 pm.

A fete – Xperience – was held on Saturday morning at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 3 am to 10 am.

The release said those charged were between the ages of 26 and 44. A total of 45 people were stopped during the exercise.

“Motorists are urged to desist from drinking and driving to prevent injury or death to themselves and others on the roadways.”

Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield welcomed the move, noting that instances of road deaths have been on the rise.

“Road traffic crashes are preventable and avoidable,” she said.

“We support enforcements, the roadblocks, the police having speed guns and breathalyser tests…”

However, she said the Ministry of National Security should provide more of these tools “since many of the officers need to have these things to do their job effectively.”

On the ten people being charged, she said, “Excellent. I compliment the police for saving lives.”