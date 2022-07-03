1 death, 140 new covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

One middle-aged man with multiple comorbidities died of covid19 between Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update, bringing the number of deaths in TT to 4,013.

There were 140 new cases were recorded from samples taken from June 30 to July 1, which brought the number of positive cases to 167,440.

There were 108 people in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit and one in the high dependency unit, as well as 6,314 in home self-isolation.

Six people were discharged from public health facilities while 105 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 157,005, and the number of active cases to 6,422.

So far, 714,205 people completed their vaccination regime and 166,409 received their booster shots.