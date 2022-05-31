1 covid19 death, 149 new cases recorded

News

Image courtesy CDC

One death due to covid19 was reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 3,917.

The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken between Saturday and Monday was 149.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the person who died was a middle-aged man, with one known comorbidity, which was not named.

Since March 2020, there have been 161,584 cases of covid19, of which 148,460 have recovered. The total number of active cases is 9,207.

There are 184 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 40 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with four in the intensive care unit and six in the high dependency unit. There are 41 people at the Caura Hospital, 41 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 12 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 13 at the Arima General Hospital, seven at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 17 at the St James Medical Complex, 13 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are 19 people in state quarantine facilities, and 9,004 people in home self-isolation. There are 167 recovered community cases and seven people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 81.2 per cent or 15,183 of 18,703 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021-May 25, 2022.

It said of the 3,899 deaths up to May 25, 2022, 278 were vaccinated, 3,231 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 712,537 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 687,463 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.9 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated.

The total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 692,424.

The number vaccinated with their second dose was 655,423, while the number vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,114.

A total of 158,472 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 747,324, of which 319,365 were done at private facilities and 427,867 were done at public facilities.