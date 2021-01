Squat­ters and delin­quent cus­tomers of the T&T Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (T&TEC) have been steal­ing mil­lions of dol­lars’ worth of elec­tric­i­ty through il­le­gal elec­tric­i­ty con­nec­tions. Be­tween 2019 and 2020 they stole $1.3 mil­lion in elec­tric­i­ty.